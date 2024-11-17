Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $167.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

