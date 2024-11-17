Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amphenol by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:APH opened at $70.52 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

