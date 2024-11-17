Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,551,961.44. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,397. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $190.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.