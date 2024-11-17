Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

