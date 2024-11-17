Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $4,801,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 205.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,125 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

