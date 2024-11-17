Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

Shares of MSCI opened at $593.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.35. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $631.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

