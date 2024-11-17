Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 139,184 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

IWS stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.46 and a 52 week high of $138.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

