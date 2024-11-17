Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,012,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1595 per share. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.