Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.12. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

