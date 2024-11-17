Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.