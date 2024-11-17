Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7,537.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $518,000.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

