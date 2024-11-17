Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BHP opened at $51.84 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.