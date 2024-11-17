Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $98,655,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pinterest by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,445,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 31.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,459 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,569,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 57.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,042,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,064,000 after buying an additional 1,112,163 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $28.24 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.