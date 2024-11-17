Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,024 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCLT stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

