Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.67. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.00 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

