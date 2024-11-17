Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in ON by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $51.92 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

