Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

