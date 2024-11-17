Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,602,000 after purchasing an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

