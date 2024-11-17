Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 898 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMP. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBMP opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

