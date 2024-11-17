ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TQQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 144.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $74.27 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $85.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2302 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

