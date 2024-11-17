Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $1,579,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,935,728.54. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $169.73 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.