Reid Hoffman Sells 1,181,400 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $6,615,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $700,000. This represents a 90.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84.

On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $4,703,815.53.

On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $4,596,610.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AUR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

