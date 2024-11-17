Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $118.36 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,172.80. This represents a 28.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,320.46. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,715 shares of company stock worth $299,172 in the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.