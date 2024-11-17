Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Rises By 28.2%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 2,246,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,809.0 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
BRBOF opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Brembo has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.05.
Brembo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.