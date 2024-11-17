Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Rises By 28.2%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 2,246,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,809.0 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

BRBOF opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Brembo has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

