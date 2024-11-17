Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Increases By 28.6%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
InPost Price Performance
OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $9.08 on Friday. InPost has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.
InPost Company Profile
