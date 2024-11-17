Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declines By 23.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.