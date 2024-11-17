Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 99.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in UGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

