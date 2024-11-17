Sigma Planning Corp Sells 991 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,927,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,425,000 after purchasing an additional 275,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $62.74 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

