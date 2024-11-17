Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Silvaco Group stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57. Silvaco Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

In related news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $179,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,315.38. The trade was a 30.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silvaco Group by 111.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 205.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

