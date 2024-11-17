Silvaco Group’s (SVCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

SVCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Silvaco Group

SVCO opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57.

In related news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $179,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,902 shares in the company, valued at $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Stories

