Soluna Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results through September 30, 2024

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. On November 15, 2024, the company issued a press release along with a comprehensive presentation revealing updates on the company and earnings statistics.

Get alerts:

The press release, provided as Exhibit 99.1, and the presentation, listed as Exhibit 99.2, are accessible for review. It is essential to note that the information in these exhibits will not be considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as revised. Therefore, these details will not bear liabilities or be incorporated into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless explicitly incorporated as such.

In adherence to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Soluna Holdings, Inc. has duly authorized the submission of this report on its behalf. Signed by John Tunison, the Chief Financial Officer, the report signifies the company’s commitment to transparent disclosure and regulatory compliance.

This news update offers a glimpse into Soluna Holdings, Inc.’s recent financial performance and strategic directions, showcasing a commitment to shareholder transparency and regulatory adherence.

The end of the 8-K filing concludes the company’s recent financial revelations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Soluna’s 8K filing here.

Soluna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read More