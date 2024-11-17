Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Solventum by 2,880.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
