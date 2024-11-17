State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 168.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Enpro by 357.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Up 1.3 %

NPO opened at $165.78 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.56 and a 12 month high of $176.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NPO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.