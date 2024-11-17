State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.99 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dorman Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dorman Products by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $159,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,448.58. This trade represents a 5.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Leff sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $734,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,153.76. The trade was a 29.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,833 shares of company stock worth $7,050,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.