State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.02 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3,396.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $559,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,610.04. This trade represents a 22.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $424.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

