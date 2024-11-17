State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,293 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after buying an additional 186,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,055 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 300,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.14. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.