State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.04 Million Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of TriMas worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100,068 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,298,000 after buying an additional 51,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriMas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in TriMas by 216.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 280,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 197.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.54 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRS

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.