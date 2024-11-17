State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after buying an additional 231,566 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $782,000.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $31.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

