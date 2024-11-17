State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,379 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,211,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 218.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after buying an additional 785,981 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,681,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,080,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,526.42. This represents a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

