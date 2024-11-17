State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,895 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $237,078.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,918.56. The trade was a 22.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,751 shares of company stock worth $1,946,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HMN opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

