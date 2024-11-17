State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 55.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $140.91.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.