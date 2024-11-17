State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,318 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 61.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,953. This represents a 36.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,437.26. This represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $1,387,778. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.13 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

