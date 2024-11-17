State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,730 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 467,049 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.5 %

JHG opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

