State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,275 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after buying an additional 409,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Century Communities by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 295,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Century Communities by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CCS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.