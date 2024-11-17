State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.04 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Calix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 187.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth $60,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CALX opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -122.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.06 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

