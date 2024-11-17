Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $25.10 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $281,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in APA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

