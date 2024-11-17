Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $28.06 Million Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 395,798 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 185,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 104,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 624.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $542,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.