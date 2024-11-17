Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $31.95 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $31,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,724 shares of company stock worth $3,777,059 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.