Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $33.78 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dollar Tree worth $33,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.2 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.