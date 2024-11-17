Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $34.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

